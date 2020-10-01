Today I exercised my right to vote, and I did so by mail. The process is confusing due to the number of steps required, including notarization. The many instructions truly require one’s full attention and in my case, rereading at least 3 times. But, to make this process safe and legal, that’s understandable.
The final precious product is the green envelope which holds the notarized envelope with the actual ballot inside; this green envelope with instructions in the upper right-hand corner, “first class postage required”. But the voluminous and detailed instructions in the ballot packet DOES NOT MENTION that for this parcel, first class postage is in fact 70 cents. Any ballot mailed from any mailbox in Comanche County will go to Oklahoma City where, if it is stamped with a single first class stamp, will be deemed to have insufficient postage and returned to the Lawton post office, undelivered. Given that “ballots must be received no later than 7:00pm on election day” and many people will not be mailing their ballots until a week or so before November 3rd, shall we guess how many ballots will never be received and never counted? How can the endlessly detailed instructions in this packet fail to mention that “First Class Postage” for this parcel is 70 cents?
Brian Birdwell, MD
Lawton