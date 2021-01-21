Vaccine distribution

was well organized

First, let me say that I am thankful to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

I see on TV the problems different cities are having with long lines, difficulty getting appointments and some not having enough of the vaccine.

I want to commend the Comanche County Health Dept. for the very efficient organization they had planned — from entering the parking lot to exiting the building.

They are our an example of how these things can be done with some insight and effort.

Sincerely,

Clarice Phillips

Lawton

