I have just watched the “Trump Defense Team” make their closing argument. Having tried to watch the proceedings with an open mind, I have reached the conclusion that former President Donald Trump should be acquitted.
While the defense was, at times, inadequate, in our system of justice the defense is of secondary importance. It is the responsibility of the prosecution—in this case the House Committee—to prove guilt.
In the House Committee’s presentation, I saw nothing that would be properly accepted as evidence of guilt by any American court of law. I did see an amazing catalogue of logical fallacies aimed at moving the sentiment of the American public without regard for demonstratable facts.
Argumentum ad Misericordiam (the appeal to sympathy or pity): The emotional trauma which some house members experienced does not establish the crime of incitement.
Argumentum ad Hominem (attacks against the personal character of the accused): Many members of the House do not like Mr. Trump and have never accepted the results of the 2016 election. That said, their sense of injustice is not evidence of guilt.
Repeated Assertion: Over and over the House Committee showed graphic video of the riot with the claim that it would not have happened, could not have happened, unless Mr. Trump ordered it. (Disjunctive Syllogism)
Lifting out of Context: Perhaps most glaring example was the video of Mr. Trump’s speech, carefully edited to remove critical words.
I could go on. A complete list of logical fallacies would fill several more pages, but my point has been made. Given the academic credentials of the members of the House Committee, I feel justified in suspecting that they were well aware of the many weaknesses in their presentation, but chose to continue as they did, not in hopes of convincing undecided Senators, but in expectation of misleading as many members of the viewing public as possible.
Joe Charles
Apache, Oklahoma