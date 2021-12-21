Did you know the words “separation of church and state” do not appear in the United States Constitution? The first ten amendments to our Constitution are commonly known as the Bill of Rights, and the first amendment is:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
As to appropriately applying the Constitution in accordance with the intent of its framers –
our Founding Fathers who were by and large God-fearing men of great courage and conviction - their fundamental resolve regarding “the establishment of religion” is quite obvious. They did not want a “Church of England” replicated in America.
That is, the first amendment is intended to prevent the federal government from establishing through legislation an “official state religion” that would be supported by taxation or other means of governmental funding and would be held out as the “officially valid” religion of the nation (i.e. “The Church of the United States of America”).
That’s it, plain and simple. There was no intent whatsoever to prevent government from acknowledging God Almighty as the Creator and Sustainer of all life and to hold out that God’s character, principles, and commandments serve to provide a firm footing and basis for an orderly, peaceful, and tranquil free society – a “Perfect Union” if you will.
Accordingly, it is clear in this writer’s view that any effort to totally separate our Government and Religion is fundamentally flawed, misguided, and in fact unconstitutional as related to the Bill of Rights.