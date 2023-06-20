Thank you, Georgia Williams, for your comments on the editorial page of The Lawton Constitution dated Tuesday, June 13, 2023. I agree with your statements about the STAHLER cartoon. I felt the same say as you do and I agree with your comment about God and his word.
However, I like to hear, see and read another person’s perspective of a subject. There is so much to learn about any subject. The Lord gave us a mind, a brain and a heart to reason and love with. Then we as individuals choose the path we want to follow.
I still have the choice in America to make a decision as to how I demonstrate and express my choices. When our newspaper began carrying the STAHLER cartoons, I realized that they portray another person’s thought process and I have learned another perspective on the subject matter. In America, I decide what I do “believe” and “don’t believe” and in America I can act on that belief or not. THIS IS THE FREEDOM OF AMERICA.
I realize that God gives all of us different minds, brains and hearts. The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence give me the freedom to choose. For example, the STAHLER cartoon was not what I believe, but I recognize its place in God’s world. I get to choose which place I want to be and I want STAHLER to have the freedom to express their opinion, too. I also want Ms. Williams to have the right to share her opinion and The Lawton Constitution to choose their subject matter.
Thank you, Lord, for:
My mind, body and heart — the STAHLER cartoon — The Lawton Constitution — Ms. Georgia Williams — the Constitution of the US — the Declaration of Independence — The Ten Commandments — the human ability to honor our fellow human beings — and the capacity to follow you.
SUGGESTION TO OUR LOCAL NEWSPAPER: Two cartoons of the same subject matter on the editorial page could demonstrate more than one opinion and leave it to the reader’s choice.
CONGRATULATIONS on all the state awards for our local newspaper. During these “trying times” I am very proud of our newspaper and Lawton, Oklahoma.