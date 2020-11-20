Teacher not comfortable with COVID protocol
Distraught and disappointed — these were my immediate sentiments upon reading the latest article concerning LPS’ Covid-19 protocol. While Superintendent Hime may feel comfortable with the existing conditions, this is not necessarily true for the teachers and staff that are on the front-lines of education. As a teacher with pre-existing conditions, I am not comfortable with the current Covid protocol. I implore LPS to re-evaluate their health and safety standards for students and staff.
While I admire LPS’ mission to maintain a sense of normalcy for students by keeping schools open; however, it is coming at a great cost. This cost is the physical and mental wellbeing of our students and staff. Cases are surging across the state, county, and in our school buildings. Many districts have opted to protect their community, students, teachers, and staff by going virtual until the end of the semester. LPS has the capability to do this as well, but chooses not to.
Keeping schools open during a pandemic shouldn’t be worn as a badge of honor. Students and teachers are testing positive in record numbers across the district. LPS and our community should value the well-being of educators and the children they serve. I humbly ask that LPS protect its employees and students, and go virtual until the beginning of next semester — to not do so would be negligent.
P.S. Before I was able to submit this letter, I was informed that I had been exposed to Covid by a coworker. I am now quarantined for 14 days. I pray I do not fall seriously ill.
Ann Thomas
Lawton