The Our View: Death in the Darkness editorial on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 (page 4A), says it all. We are fortunate to have the Lawton Constitution as a strong, reliable source of local news in southwest Oklahoma. Local newspapers are what keep a community functioning in a viable democracy.
What can you do to make sure we continue to have this vital source of news in our lives? Read the paper daily, and discuss it with your kids and family, your friends, and your work colleagues.
Submit news items on what's going on in your neighborhood and in your organizations.
Write Letters to the Editor, whether you agree or disagree with what the Constitution prints.
Let local businesses know that you're using their services because they've advertised in the Constitution.
And subscribe to the Lawton Constitution (home delivery, mail delivery, or digital online).
Frantzie Couch
Lawton