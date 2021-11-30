The decision by the Lawton Public Schools to outsource substitute teaching and support staff defies logic.
The Constitution reports the outsourcing contractor to be ESS South Central LLC, of Paragould, Arkansas.
The outsourcing contract, signed November 2, 2021, reportedly has ESS promising to hire enough substitutes to fill 90 percent of vacant positions without increasing the pay for the positions. The current rate of filling vacant positions is 56 percent. I hope the Board of Education has a detailed plan from ESS on how ESS will achieve this.
I have been substituting since 2020 and I will miss the personal touch involved in actually working for an accredited school system. Having to be rehired by ESS, if I choose to keep substituting, will not feel the same because my boss will be 538 miles away. This adds another system and another distance between the substitute and the students. The students have already fallen behind from one and one-half years of remote lessons due to the Covid Pandemic.
Who does this really help? Is an outsourcing corporation in Paragould, Arkansas better qualified to administer this program than the people of Lawton themselves?
When the outsourcing of the substitute teachers and support staff is accomplished, how far behind is the outsourcing of all staff, including permanent teachers ?