Solar project would benefit Fort Sill
The great opportunities on the horizon for Southwest Oklahoma may be better than we could ever imagine. Economic development continues to move forward and more businesses are looking to expand in our area. Success is making sure your core business can remain strong and has the chance to grow with future needs.
Adding to this success is a new project that will strengthen economic development, bolster the work at Fort Sill and add clean energy back to the grid. It is often referred to as the Fort Sill Solar project. Fort Sill and Public Service Company of Oklahoma have combined forces to build a 10.9 MW solar farm and a 36 MW Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engine (RICE) generating facility on Fort Sill just off Rogers Lane.
The project is a winner for Fort Sill and PSO, because it allows Fort Sill to operate, in case of an emergency, for 14 days without being connected to the standard electric grid. PSO customers win by having more clean energy generated and put back on the electric grid, providing reliable, low-cost electricity.
The concept, already in practice, takes the best of joining renewable energy with the clean-burning advantages of natural gas. This project, will work as a blueprint for other military installations across the country, making the Fort Sill project a model for others who want to do public/private ventures with the military.
This project could help feed efforts to develop the Fires Innovation Science & Technology (FISTA) which is going in at the Lawton mall. Because economic developers are increasingly looking for communities with clean energy options, the Fort Sill solar project would supply up to 46.9 megawatts of additional power, increasing the odds for area economic development growth.
The project is at a crucial point. It is at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for approval. It is always important for people to let those who are elected know how you feel about projects before the ruling body. I encourage you to call or email the corporation commission and let them know that this project is important to the strength of Fort Sill.
Tim Husbeck
Elgin