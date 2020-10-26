To: Dee Ann Patterson
Let me share just a few ways government regulations protect our health: water and sewer systems, trash pick up and the landfill's management, the raising of our food supply and then the preparation plants and delivery over land and sea, sanitary standards for eating and medical establishments, standards for medicines for us and our pets, building codes, county health departments, regulations that prohibit factories from polluting, fire department personnel who serve as first responders, and those who check on the welfare of the young, old and infirm. When safety is added to health, the list of government divisions would be too numerous to mention.
It is sad that these regulations had to be developed initially because we, as morally frail humans, tend to cut corners, look the other way, and be concerned for "our four and no more". But developed they were. People say, "government is not responsible for our health", but unknowingly, they have come to expect it. If you don't believe that, try working in one of the above mentioned areas when that system fails.
While I may balk at government overreach myself, I am not ready to move to a remote wilderness and live off the grid. I am grateful for regulations that ensure my safety and my health.
Judy McConnell
Lawton
580-695-0864