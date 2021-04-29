Reader responds to abortion letter
I don’t know from whence you get your information, but you are clearly misinformed. I did a very simple Google search and in less than 5 minutes educated myself on “fetus brain development.”
You should do the same. You will be amazed at what a fetus brain is capable of and does during pregnancy. While it is true that a fetus does not breathe (what is the umbilical cord for?) or learn in the same you and I do, it does breathe, and many scientific studies show that a fetus does learn. Common sense tells me that that a fetus does learn, otherwise why would we encourage talking, playing music etc to a baby in the womb?
As to forcing beliefs on people, I’ll leave that to the so called “mainstream media” and their pundits, so-called celebrities, and other rabble rousers, all of whom I ignore completely.
Monty Shows
Lawton