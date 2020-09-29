The Letter to the Editor by Cleta Malone, "We need Inhofe in the Senate," (Tuesday, 22 Sept, page 4A ) stated that "Joe Biden brags about destroying the military," which is NOT true. I challenge Ms. Malone to cite a reliable source which states, explicitly or implicitly, that Mr. Biden intends to destroy or even undermine the military, much less that he bragged about it.
The rest of the letter reflects Ms. Malone's positive view of and support for Inhofe, which she certainly is free to express. She was, aside from the untrue statement about Mr. Biden, polite and respectful of the Constitution's guidelines for Letters to the Editor, stated in the Sunday Constitution, 20 Sept, page 4A, amended to apply to the November election.
However, I refute her words about Inhofe's "kind Christian acceptance of people, no matter the race, color or creed. ... If they are Oklahomans, they are one of his, no matter what" as ingenuous in the light of his recent TV ad stating that citizens whom he characterizes dismissively as "socialists, liberals, progressives ... are not called Oklahomans" (transcript of ad is available at http://bartlesvilleradio.com/pages/news/259302020/inhofe-launches-first-ad-of-general-election). Ms. Malone characterized Don Nelson's Letter to the Editor (Tuesday, 15 Sept, page 4A) as presenting a "highly negative view of Senator Inhofe." That is itself a highly negative take on Mr. Nelson's letter, which limited itself to comments on this recent TV ad and invited us all to "cast your vote for unity, wholeness, and all Oklahomans."
Frantzie Couch
Lawton