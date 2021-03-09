Phyllis Anderson's letter to the editor, "Vaccine patients should be informed of risks," published in the Lawton Constitution on Thursday, 4 March 2021, page 4A, cautioned readers to "Please do research. Please be safe." I respond that Ms. Anderson should follow her own advice and do her own research, not simply parrot widely refuted statistics regarding the risk of death from COVID in relation to the survival rate of persons infected with COVID. PolitiFact has judged statistics similar to those Ms. Anderson cites as False (see https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/dec/22/tweets/viral-tweet-cites-made-cdc-covid-19-survival-rates/). Many other sources, including Johns Hopkins, the CDC, WHO, Forbes, BBC, and — yes — Fox News have published similar conclusions. Citing misleading statistics in order to downplay the risks of COVID is a dangerous way of looking at a very dangerous viral pandemic.
Her letter contends that receivers of the current vaccines are not informed adequately of the safety of the vaccine. I would counter that anyone who hasn't paid attention to the many TV and online news stories regarding the safety and efficacy of the current vaccines has been living in a cave. Her definition of "safe" as "something that does not cause harm or injury" is an acceptable dictionary definition of the word, but it doesn't take into account the fact that "safety" is almost universally a relative term. Characterizing the vaccine as safe doesn't mean that no one will have an adverse effect, just that the likelihood is very low. Getting the vaccine is safer than the risk of contracting the virus, especially with its possibility of serious health concerns in the longer term.
Ms. Anderson's letter is on the money in encouraging readers, "Please be safe." We should do what is safe for ourselves as well as for those around us. We should be vaccinated as soon as possible, and we should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing for as long as necessary to stifle the COVID pandemic.
Stay safe and healthy — and informed.
Frantzie Couch
Lawton