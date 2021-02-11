Dear Editor,
I'm glad some of your senior readers share a good experience getting their COVID vaccinations. My husband and I haven't. We tried for weeks to call local and state numbers, without ever getting through. We finally were able to access a scheduling portal site on the internet. We both "clicked" to register, and so far, only my husband has "been approved," but every time they notify him that he should be able to make an appointment, they then tell him that no appointments are currently available. Or they give him a map of locations, with no way possible to click on any of them.
It seems that only people on Facebook have been successful in obtaining these appointments, which leaves us out, because we've chosen not to be on Facebook. And there are many, many others who don't have or can't afford internet services. It's too bad some of this couldn't have been handled with return applications by regular mail.
Gloria Lewis
Lawton
Editor's note: Since this letter was submitted, Mrs. Lewis and her husband have received first doses of the vaccine. He received his at Fort Sill since he is retired military and Mrs. Lewis received hers at her pharmacy. Also, they have appointments for their second shots.