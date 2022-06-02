Reference Tuesday May 31st Opinion article by Mr. David Searcy.
I would like to make a few statements and observations about Mr. Searcy’s “opinion” article. Being an older American I have been around firearms all my life and I do not know a single gun owner who thinks that stricter gun control is a good thing. For him to state that a “supermajority” agree is a complete political hack opinion.
Let us take for instance the recent school shooting that he mentioned down in Uvalde, Texas. Stop and ask a few questions. How does an 18-year-old part-time employee afford those particular firearms (looking at the website those start at 2k each)? I have read a few articles and comments but cannot confirm as facts that the reason he lived with his grandmother is due to the Wi-Fi connectivity for his online gaming and other internet activities (thus an opinion based on what I believe to be truth, but not based on confirmed facts). What motivated that individual to do what he did? There has to be traffic, bank account, cell phone, social media and other internet based traffic that would expose this, but we the people will probably never know the truth. Makes one wonder what three-letter organization could afford to finance this or manipulate an individual to carry out these atrocities.
I no longer own any firearms due to our “woke” society I have several pieces of utility equipment that identify as wireless hole punchers.
I will agree that more than likely a “supermajority” agree that there should be limits on abortion, after all a life conceived and then taken for no reason is just wrong. There are instances when I think that it should be allowed but those instances should be carefully considered and weighed with all possible outcomes.