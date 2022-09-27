LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Put bus transfer center at old police station Sep 27, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Put bus transfer center at old police stationTo the Editor,I moved to Lawton in 1960 & lived in the area since then.I have seen it all, mostly good, some otherwise. We have a situation now that needs the right solution.The Bus transfer station. Remember the people making the decision, were voted in to serve the best interest of all the people of Lawton.We do not need politics, nor personal agendas involved.The old police station is the best location. The people using the system, the local businesses, 70% of Respondents to the Constitution’s survey, want it at the location across from the farmers market.The city owns two parcels of land.Build the transfer station on the police lot. Put the maintenance area on Railroad Street.This was the first choice of the company, hired by the city of Lawton. We paid a lot of tax money for their survey. Act on it.Tom BennettElgin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transfer Police Station Transports Politics Commerce Police Bus Lawton City Parcel Of Land Lot Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists