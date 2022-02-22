From 1916 through 1989, we fought and won Two World Wars and the Cold War. Both World Wars were against Germany and the Axis. In 2008, Russia invaded the Sovereign nation of Georgia and the Bush/Cheney Administration stood by and did nothing. In 2014, Russia invaded Crimea and the Obama/Biden Administration did nothing.
The Trump Administration re-strengthened our Military, made us energy independent and strengthened our Southern border among other things. Being energy independent meant we relied on nobody and could help provide cheap energy to Europe.
With the stroke of his pen, President Biden took away our energy independence making us, and our allies, strategically weaker around the World. He, also, made Russia stronger by removing Trumps blockage of the Russia pipeline to Germany. Now the World may be on the brink of World War 3 with Russia set to invade Ukraine.
In all the “discussions” Germany will not say they will stand with the Civilized Nations and block the Russia pipeline into their country. This means that when Biden allowed the pipeline construction to re-start, he allowed Russia and Germany to be able to dictate to Europe. Should Europe try and stand up to this energy blackmail they will be frozen and starved to death.
British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlin appeased to Hitler’s demands in 1939 and Germany invaded Poland starting World War 2. Today we see the Biden/Harris Administration appeasing to Putin which might signal the start of World War 3. What Two World Wars and the Cold War could not accomplish, actions by President Biden, with his pen, will allow victory for Russia and Germany without a single shot fired.