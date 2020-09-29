I noted with interest that the city "leaders" are proposing to hire an outside agency to "develop" a plan (for parks and recreation).
This has been "studied" in the past and the results and recommendations have been largely discarded.
IF I be so bold as to recommend a solution -
First - close all the "neighbor" parks, sell or give the land to the adjacent landowners They are not used (most don't even know where they are), yet the city must mow and "maintain" the equipment.
Second - AND the MOST important, obtain a city agreement with the school system to develop the playgrounds adjacent to the elementary schools. (I don't know about where you live, but our neighbor kids go to the school playground to play). A simple agreement would be that both would maintain their playground equipment and when school was in session they would be responsible and when the school was not open the city would be. After all OUR tax dollars are funding BOTH institutions!! The only thing that keeps this from happening is the TURF wars!!
Third - that would then allow the city to develop Elmer Thomas and an EAST side major park area. (OF course the best plan for each would be citizens committees that understand and represent the needs of their areas.)
Lastly - we don't need an outside "consulting" group to tell us what we "need" - me thinks we are smart enough to figure that for ourselves...
Gilbert Schumpert
Lawton