Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.