Senator Lankford I’m adding to the article submitted by Mr. Spradley in the Lawton Constitution Thursday Feb. 11, 2021.
You had indicated before the Jan. 6 2021, election certification that you would object to some of the election results. Exactly what is your evidence that there was fraud in any of the states elections? Trump’s saying so does not make it true. There were 62 law suits challenging results. Sixty-one were tossed out of court. None of them claimed fraud. Frivolous!! Of course you know all this but, you will not tell your constituents
You appear to simply be following Trump’s urging to question the election results. This is the reaction of many of his supporters. Don’t look at facts, just run with what have been told.
So now on to the impeachment trial. Since the Senate has voted the trial to be constitutional, that is no longer an issue.. By the way, the Constitution makes no exceptions. The issue now is guilt or innocence.
The big question is whether or not Trump urged supporters to breach the capitol. There is just too much evidence to believe he didn’t.
If Trump had accepted the results and ceded when the election was called, would there have violence on Jan. 6? That answer is a clear “No”. That means the mob was responding to his wishes.
If you choose to acquit, then the blood of the slain police officer and others killed will be on your hands. I hope you can muster the courage to come to the right decision. But you must be able to defend your decision. Acquitting will probably lead to more bloodshed, let alone the threat to Democracy and national security
One last thought. I wish we had 50 John McCain’s in the senate. Last of the great statesmen.
Ted Clopton
Lawton