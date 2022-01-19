Since the Supreme Court ruled on the Roe vs. Wade, abortion has become a dividing issue in society. Is it truly possible for people to be both Pro-Choice and Pro-Life at the same time? The answer to this question is yes, based upon the following:
The issue of pro-choice does not begin after the beginning of pregnancy but rather before. Today both sexes have unlimited choices to various forms of birth control. They may also choose to abstain from sex altogether, which is the most positive form of birth control and safe sex known.
A responsible and reasonable adult would use one of these choices, if they don’t desire to have children, rather than waiting until they become pregnant and then deciding they don’t want to have children.
After conception they still have choices. They may give birth to the child and raise that child with love and understanding or give the child up for adoption, thereby answering the dreams of parents who are unable to have children of their own.
To request an abortion at this point is both irresponsible and selfish. The problem lies in the fact that many people have forgotten that the act of sex is an act of love rather than an animalistic urge. It is time that people accept their responsibilities as adults rather than always looking for the easy way out. Responsibility is the one thing that sets us above the animal kingdom.
In the 1940s, when I was born, to have a child outside of marriage was not looked upon with favor, as it seems it is today. With a clear conscience but broken heart, my Single Mother gave me life and showed her love for me by giving me to parents who raised me with love, understanding and respect, by allowing me to be adopted. I never met my Mother before she died, but I know that today she is in Heaven and I thank God every day that her choice was life.