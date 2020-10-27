If you are looking for a way to give back to your community during the upcoming holiday season and beyond, I invite you to serve as volunteer driver for Lawton Mobile Meals. This long-time nonprofit organization delivers weekday noon meals to qualifying homebound seniors and citizens with a disability, and the need for such drivers is now even more pressing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers may deliver one day a week or as often as they would like. While drivers must provide their own transportation, the only other requirements are a desire to help others, an hour and a half for meal pickup and delivery, and a general knowledge of the Lawton’s residential community. The Sodexo food-service staff at Cameron University prepares the meals, and drivers may arrive as early as 8:00 a.m. to load meals for delivery. All workers and volunteers follow the strictest health and safety precautions in preparing and delivering meals.
Lawton Mobile Meals is funded primarily by the City of Lawton and by grants from the McMahon Foundation, the Great Plains Improvement Foundation, and the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. Meal recipients and their families also make financial contributions as they are able, and local agencies and churches are hugely impactful in their donations of time, supplies, and money. This is truly a community-supported outreach offering citizens a unique opportunity to provide daily sustenance and good cheer for fellow Lawtonians in need of both.
I encourage you to call Belinda Anderson at (580) 357-5396 for more information on how you can make a difference as a member of the Lawton Mobile Meals team.
John Adair
Lawton