We, the members of the Lawton/Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministers Alliance (LIMA), our congregations, and ecclesiastical associates are writing to express our extreme concern and opposition regarding the most recent verbal racist conversations that occurred involving Representative Brad Boles and the sports announcer calling the Norman basketball game. We stand resolute in that the behavior that occurred was inconceivable and inexcusable. Statements of “a slip of the tongue’ and “diabetic issues” are simply statements that indicate no remorse.
LIMA strongly declares its belief in equal freedom of religion, speech, and expression to all. This freedom is not determined to be greater by one group or another and should not be used to demean, harm, or intimidate others. Most of us in LIMA are veterans besides clergymen. Therefore, we are extremely concerned that we will continue to see similar acts throughout the upcoming months and year of 2021.
In these critical times, it is our responsibility as Christians to pray for and display unity. We therefore stand in unity against all those who shroud racism, injustice, and attempts that could promote violence. The Scriptures encourage us to “love and live peaceably with all men” (Romans 12: 18).
As we stand united in the Spirit, we pray for our nation, our state, and our city. We also pray for Representative Boles and the sports announcer and for all who may have been harmed and affected by their words. We implore you to join us in prayer and a cry to God for national healing, national unity, national deliverance, bipartisan leadership, and health worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance”, Psalm 33:12.
In Christ's name,
Bishop John A. Dunaway
President, LIMA