Wow. I, and millions of others, (teachers, firemen, nurses etc.) pay more in income taxes than Trump. I read the entire New York Times article to understand how this is possible. It seems the properties (golf courses, hotels) of this “successful” business man lose hundreds of millions of dollars which he can legally write off. Thus, no taxable income. His golf courses in Scotland and Ireland lost 63.6 million and his hotels lost 55.5 million. Do the math.
Forbes magazine reports he has personally guaranteed loans of 1.1 BILLION coming due in the next 2 years. No wonder he says he may not accept the results of the election if he loses.
His only successful ventures have been his TV shows. He was/is a great showman. Perhaps this explains how he has been able to fool intelligent, educated people into supporting him. As they say in Texas, all hat and no cattle.
Frances Thomsen
Lawton