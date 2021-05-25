Mideast perspective enlightening
Dr. Susan Tyrrell’s opinion piece (“A Christian Palestinian Perspective on the Mideast,” June 18, 2021, page 4A) on the current situation in Gaza was enlightening and well-presented. She wrote about her own experience, and she gave us a straightforward view of the situation. Among other things, she reminded us that being Palestinian does not equate to being Hamas, something that American supporters of Israel’s actions don’t seem to be aware of. She reminded us, too, of the extreme conditions under which Palestinians live, in a state which is daily suppressing for Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank the rights and benefits which Israelis take for granted. Dr. Tyrrell’s column is a reminder that responsible journalism is not a two-sided report, with “equal” time and weight given to both sides. The straight-up facts of the matter leave no room for justification of Israel’s action.
Thank you to the Lawton Constitution for publishing Dr. Tyrrell’s opinion piece, and to Dr. Tyrrell for making the effort to write a measured view of the situation.
Frantzie Couch
Lawton