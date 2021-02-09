Our Mayor and Council have lost their way. The reason for a city government is to provide the basic services required by the citizens. These are potable water and its disposal, police and fire protection, disposal of refuse generated, some building codes to ensure sound structures and that no business is built next to your residence that is a hazard, and good streets to move about the city.
We now have a government that apparently thinks it should be a business!! The purchase of the MALL while interior streets are in desperate need of repair. BTW why is the Fire Station at the Airport needing repair?? Was nothing learned from the problems with the old station?? Did the over 3 million building not follow city codes??.
Do the citizens remember when refuse was picked on the curb, then we had to use only containers and 4 times a year other refuse was picked up, then only twice a year for other refuse, then you had to call the city for twice a year pick up and now we are going to once a week for container pickup. Does anyone see a trend in the change of basic services??
Our Mayor and Council need to reread the Charter and found out why we have a city government and what their responsibilities are!!
Gilbert Schumpert
Lawton