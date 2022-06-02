Re: “mass Shootings?” Opinion Thursday May 26, 2022.
Wayne LaPierre Starts his NRA rallies with the slogan “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun”. The problem with that notion is that only happens after the bad guy has killed sometimes dozens of victims. The only real way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to not give him the gun in the first place.
The 2nd Amendment: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
These mass shootings will continue until we change the culture in Washington. Arming school teachers will not solve anything. Teachers are not just sitting there with their eyes on the door. They may be moving about in the classroom or perhaps with their back to the door while at the blackboard. These deranged shooters will of course make the adult in the room their primary target, then turn on the defenseless children.
Fixing the schools with locked doors and better security will help a lot, but it doesn’t stop mass shootings at churches, malls, nightclubs, etc. Again, stop the bad guy before he gets the gun. Even this is almost impossible, due to current laws, culture, and reporting methods.
If I may, allow me to propose a better solution: 1) We must pressure our elected officials to pass legislation banning high-capacity magazines of greater than 6-8 rounds. 2) Ban the sale of military type assault weapons to all persons except military and law enforcement officials. 3) Strengthen background checks to include gun show sales. None of these suggestions in any way trample on the 2nd amendment or. in any way “infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.”
Will these solutions stop mass shootings? No. Will they reduce the number of victims? Absolutely, significantly.
We should not have live in fear when we go to church, mall, grocery stores, etc. Congress must act and act now to save lives of innocent people.