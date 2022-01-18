When reading articles by those promoting abortion or listening to their speeches, there is an elephant in the room they choose to ignore. To mention it just might change the narrative and change hearts. It is time this elephant is brought into the open and truth is revealed. This elephant is a BABY. When talking about abortion, let’s talk about the BABY. Yes, a living being inside the mother’s womb. A baby with a heartbeat, brainwaves, and who can suck a thumb at eight weeks.
The solution offered by those in support of abortion is simple; kill the baby. No matter the argument they choose, the solution is the same; kill the baby. And abortion is referred to as “reproductive health care.” Health care for whom?
Abortion is to be safe and legal, the argument goes. Look at pictures of aborted babies and then try to justify how safe it is. Safe for whom? Search on the internet for Dr. Anthony Levatino, a former abortionist, and watch him describe the horrors of an abortion procedure. Learn about the “Products of Conception” room where an abortion worker’s responsibility is to be sure all the pieces of the baby are accounted for. If not, it is a danger to the mother. Go to abortionworker.com and read the stories of former abortion workers.
Next time you read an article or hear someone speak in favor of abortion, ask yourself, “What about the BABY?”