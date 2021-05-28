Let freedom ring
There’s a centuries-old proclamation that’s held true many times in history, often attributed to Irish statesman, economist and philosopher Edmond Burke who died in 1797. The exact words of the saying are debated; I’ll paraphrase it here: “Evil will flourish as long as good men sit back and do nothing.”
A prominent example of this astute observation is Hitler’s reign of terror being eventually crushed by “good men” who had had enough and took strong, decisive, and costly action to save the world from being fully engulfed by the Third Reich.
I believe Hitler and similar other tyrants throughout history (and in the present day as well) used their political ideology as a cover to conceal their true objective, that being to simply satisfy an insatiable quest for power and wealth.
Of course, the tragic outcome of such evil pursuits is that innocents turn out to be “collateral damage.” That is, people(s) — in the course of being deprived of basic freedoms and movement — are exploited, abused, enslaved, misplaced, trafficked, raped, and slaughtered to death (sometimes in the millions) along an evil doer’s wicked and scorched path to amass power and wealth for their own personal pleasure and “happiness.”
Having said all that, I proudly join with you on Memorial Day 2021 in voicing heartfelt thanksgiving to Almighty God for raising up a great and mighty nation, the United States of America, to boldly take on evil, serving as His earthly banner and sword and guardian of FREEDOM around the Globe.
And in being forever grateful on Memorial Day 2021 for our brave and noble Warriors — “Good Men and Good Women” — who in standing up to evil, made the ultimate sacrifice for the noble cause of liberating men, women, boys, and girls throughout the world who yearn to be free. And yes, including those freedoms we enjoy here at home — day in and day out — as citizens of God’s Country.
Capt. Jerry B. Adkison,
United States Navy (MSC) (Retired)
Walters