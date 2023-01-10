Lawton needs moral growth

The Constitution’s Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023) editorial, “Economic Picture Bright for 2023”, is the sort of editorial that, a decade ago, might have caused the “make a wish muscles” in my shoulder and neck to tighten up and my eyes to close as a voice deep inside me inaudibly said the words “May it be so!” The editorial holds out the hope of 2,300, $100,000 a year jobs coming to Lawton and FISTA to bring additional high paying jobs. But these jobs will possibly lead to higher prices for goods, embarrassment over dreadful streets and frequent water line breaks, and a tighter market for housing in the “upper price range.” The editorial concludes that “dozens and dozens of communities would love to have our ‘problems’ “.