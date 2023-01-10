The Constitution’s Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023) editorial, “Economic Picture Bright for 2023”, is the sort of editorial that, a decade ago, might have caused the “make a wish muscles” in my shoulder and neck to tighten up and my eyes to close as a voice deep inside me inaudibly said the words “May it be so!” The editorial holds out the hope of 2,300, $100,000 a year jobs coming to Lawton and FISTA to bring additional high paying jobs. But these jobs will possibly lead to higher prices for goods, embarrassment over dreadful streets and frequent water line breaks, and a tighter market for housing in the “upper price range.” The editorial concludes that “dozens and dozens of communities would love to have our ‘problems’ “.
But unlike 10 years ago, there is no inner voice in me saying “May it be so!” I realize now that Economic Growth has never been what Lawton really needs. What Lawton has always needed is “Moral Growth.” By “Moral Growth” I don’t mean the self-righteous attitude that pits the religious against the non-religious, the straight against the gay, or the rich against the poor.
“Moral Growth” means a 2023 without the racism that led to police officers killing Zon Johnson and Quadry Sanders in 2021; a living wage of $24.50 per hour minimum for all of Lawton’s existing workers; an end to the local boosterism that promotes U.S. military aggression in dozens of countries around the world; a profound respect for nature and its vulnerability in this era of climate catastrophe and species extinction; and an end to the religious nationalism which blames the 38,000 poor and low income citizens in our town for their poverty and economic vulnerability.
It says in the Bible, “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and all these things will be given to you besides”. In Lawton this means we must seek “Moral Growth” over Economic Growth. To fail to do so puts a lie to the national slogan “In God We Trust” that both the opportunistic and the sincerely religious among us love to quote.