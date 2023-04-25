Lawton Community Foundation scholarships:
An investment in our community
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 8:43 am
Return on investment isn’t just a way to measure the monetary value of an investment versus its cost. At the Lawton Community Foundation, we also see it as a way to make our community better. This month, we’ll be investing $27,000 back into our community by awarding 15 scholarships to Comanche County students through the Lawton Community Foundation scholarships. That investment in our future leaders will pay off far more than just the dollar amounts.
Scholarships are just one way we fulfill the vision of our donors. Our goal is to lift up Lawton today and tomorrow through grants to social service, arts and culture, and education organizations. We’re proud to say that even in a down economy emerging from a pandemic, we were still able to award $376,018 in grants and awards in 2022.
Since the foundation was formed in 1999, we have invested more than $7.5 million through awards to students, local nonprofit endowments, and grants to hundreds of organizations. We are all working together to make our community stronger and more sustainable.
The Lawton Community Foundation supports projects in the Lawton area that improve the quality of life and provide opportunities for citizens to improve themselves and their communities. To sustain this amazing growth, we’ll need your help too. Anyone can be a part of something bigger at the Lawton Community Foundation. Even a gift of $25 dollars can have a long-term impact when invested in an endowment. To see a full list of ways you can contribute and make a difference, go to www.occf.org/Lawton.
Gene Love
Lawton Community
Foundation trustee
