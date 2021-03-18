Kneeling during anthem offensive
What was said was abhorrent, but so far no one has addressed the issue of kneeling during the national anthem. The flag we sing to while STANDING represents our country and ALL those who have given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.
To me it was a slap in the face of all veterans and especially those who have given their lives in service to this country.
Obviously the girls who know nothing of our nation’s history and evidently do not respect anything or anyone, other than themselves.
I was not brought up to be unkind, disrespectful or racist. I still respect all people and treat everyone accordingly. That said I am offended by their actions as well as those of all sports players.
If left to the current generation our country is going down the tube.
Pamela Greenwood
Duncan