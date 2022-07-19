When it comes to Kiowas, resilience is mapped into our blood. We’ve survived incursions and epidemics. We’ve outlasted occupations. And we’re still here, fighting for a prosperous and more perfect future.

The calling to public service within our Kiowa government first came to me from our great and glorious Dawk’ee more than seven years ago. Throughout the better part of a decade that ensued, I’ve drawn strength and inspiration from the legacy of past Cáuigú leaders as well as from the formidable women who constitute the backbone of our Tribe. Mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts: so often, these are the fundamental cores of strength for our families. I look forward to the day when our people directly elect a strong woman as the chief executive of our sovereign nation for the first time in history.