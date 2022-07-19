When it comes to Kiowas, resilience is mapped into our blood. We’ve survived incursions and epidemics. We’ve outlasted occupations. And we’re still here, fighting for a prosperous and more perfect future.
The calling to public service within our Kiowa government first came to me from our great and glorious Dawk’ee more than seven years ago. Throughout the better part of a decade that ensued, I’ve drawn strength and inspiration from the legacy of past Cáuigú leaders as well as from the formidable women who constitute the backbone of our Tribe. Mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts: so often, these are the fundamental cores of strength for our families. I look forward to the day when our people directly elect a strong woman as the chief executive of our sovereign nation for the first time in history.
As I reflect on the unique challenges that the Tribe has collectively faced over the past five years, I’m reminded that Dawk’ee, and all things in His creation, work together for good. From a total reimagining of our government with a new Constitution to the once-in-a-century scourge of COVID, we’ve adapted and evolved by unexpected measures in a brief time. I’m humbled to have been able to help develop extensive programmatic infrastructure and deliver aid to our people with the outgoing administration amid a season of such considerable change.
Let us hope that the new administration and legislators will build upon this foundation and earnestly commit themselves to the Kiowa Constitution. Let us extend our thanks to every candidate and voter who participated in our democratic process as well as to the Cáuigú citizens who addressed election irregularities on behalf of our electorate. Let us pray that accountability and transparency shall always prevail, and that the new government will honor our Tribe’s most valuable treasures: its children and its elders. Let us forever stand firm against corruption, especially on behalf of our most vulnerable. And let us take our next step forward in the way that we are strongest, which is always together.