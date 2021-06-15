The number of reported deaths by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is up 759 from last week. The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Harvard Medical University did a study on the VAERS System, at CDC’s request, and found that less than 1 percent of the adverse events were ever reported. Many doctors do not even know VAERS exists so they can report adverse events of their patients.
This week’s total VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020, to May 28, 2021, for all age groups show:
5,165 deaths
• 17% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
• 1,831 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 596 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.
• 157 birth defects
• 2,876 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported
• 3,994 permanent disabilities
• 280 reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome
• 83,684 reports of anaphylaxis
• 5,159 reports of blood clotting disorders.
This week’s data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:
• 4,740 total adverse events, including 117 rated as serious and four reported deaths among 12 to 17-year-olds. The youngest deaths reported include two 15-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1187918 and 1242573), a 16-year-old (VAERS I.D. 1225942) and one 17-year-old (VAERS I.D. 1199455).
Three nurses who were neurologically injured by the vaccine discovered that their personal health insurance will not cover their medical expenses because the medical issues were caused by an experimental vaccine. The nurses are struggling with their finances as medical bills mount as well as being unemployed because of their debilitating vaccine injury.
Safe?
CDC reports that vaccinated people are still getting COVID.
Effective?
Children and college-age kids are not at risk of COVID.
They do not benefit from vaccination, and thus, can only be harmed from the shots so why are they being coerced into being guinea pigs for vaccine manufacturers?
It is their choice if an adult wants to participate in a vaccine experiment, but it is criminal and immoral to experiment on a child.
Phyllis Anderson
Lawton