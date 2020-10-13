Yeah! It's early Tuesday morning. For the last year Saturday and Monday mornings are NOT my favorite days. NO paper.
There have been times in my life when getting the paper was the ONLY reason I got out of bed.
I have lived in Lawton over 80 years and most of that time we took The Constitution. Two of my sons delivered the Morning Press and the evening paper.
There is more great, good news. My oldest daughter attended Greiner School for many years. Eventually I went to work there.
We would get older computers and printers donated to the school. I started a computer class. The students would work hard on a paper and it WOULD NOT print. It was early Dec. so I wrote a letter to the editor asking for donations of computers and printers. BEFORE I got to school that Wed. morning, 3 calls had come to us. One call — this couple would be donating pc and printer as their Xmas gifts to EACH other, the Jenkins family donated 5, one widow lady donated 1. Needless to say — THE generosity was appreciated SO MUCH. The students learned SO much. They copied an assigned paper AND got to play a game. It worked for them.
Now, 2020, there is a dire need the entire community needs to know about.
Carter Crane Homeless Shelter building is literally crumbling, costing SO much for upkeep. I know many have concerns for the homeless of today. BUT what does THE Lord say/ We are to do all we can. There are SO many large, empty buildings in Lawton, surely something can and must be done. Not just for today, but for the future.
Some of these homeless are truly searching for a better life. The shelter can and does have these opportunities — school training, counseling, mental assistance. These are offered at Carter Crane. The staff there are working VERY hard to insure any homeless person earnestly searching for a better life will be able to find it.
Donating or assisting the shelter could be beneficial to the community.
Joy Burrow
Lawton