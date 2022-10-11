Dear Editor,
I am sympathetic to the City Council’s efforts to repair the damaged WPA era stone archway at Highland Cemetery. Our historical heritage as a city should be very important to us.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 7:10 am
However, the plan to hire the “Design-Build” contractor, Old Home Rescue, to do the work is nothing short of lunacy. I am an Architect licensed in the State of Oklahoma, which is to say a member of a species that is all but extinct in Lawton. I wrote my master’s thesis for my architectural degree on an historical topic, worked 20 years in Civil Service as an Architect for the Department of the Army, and designed, managed, or administered significant renovations on three large historic buildings at Fort Riley, KS and Fort Sill, OK as well as did preliminary project assessments on countless other historical projects.
All my education and experience has taught me a very important lesson about historic structures: Credible repair, restoration, or renovation projects on historic structures requires a systematic approach using a team of experts led by an experienced Architect who will research and assess every detail of the cultural, chemical, structural, and esthetic value of the structure and provide detailed construction documents that prescribe exactly what the construction contractor has to do, step by step, to repair the structure. This is not what you get when you hire a “Design-Builder” to do an historical project. Instead you get a business that has adopted the business model of promoting the illusion that they actually know what they are doing. Using a “Design-Builder” may produce good results on cookie cutter projects, but on historically significant projects it does not.
My advice to the City Council: Hire an Architect with real historical credentials to design the archway project instead of searching for a “Design-Build” contractor who will not be instructed in the precise procedures to be followed when repairing the archway.
Raymond Dryz
Lawton
