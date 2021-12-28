I am Walter Webster, and proud product of a wonderful Lawton family. I along with all my siblings attended schools in the Lawton area and have all chosen different career paths. We have a strong family bond that is constantly challenged as several of us have chosen to serve in one branch of the military or another. In an attempt to ensure these close family ties we hold an annual Christmas gift exchange.
As one can imagine the logistics of doing so can be challenging but all in great fun and well worth the effort. Gift values are kept low and insignificant as we chose to look more into providing something specific to our family member and not the price tag.
This years’ exchange was spearheaded by the youngest of the siblings. That is when things changed! My younger brother asked us all if we would not participate in the gift exchange as usual this year! As we all were taken aback and waiting for the explanation, he smiled (during our monthly Zoom gathering) and said, “this year let’s give back to our hometown and the people of our community, as they are our family also”!
This turned into an amazing and welcomed idea by all. We, in the Thornton/Webster family, have began a new tradition of FAMILY to include our extended Lawton Family — aimed at strengthening and empowering from within. Gifts were gathered by the matriarch of the family (Bernice) and presented to this year’s recipients; the young ladies of the Parker Point Group Home.
This effort is to be the inaugural venture put forth by the family but will extend to many more charitable efforts throughout our community in hopes of building stronger families and not just during the holidays but also all year round.
Our philosophy is simple; “Our Families, Our Communities--Our Responsibility”! I am certain there are organizations and families throughout the Lawton area that may have done something similar. To them I am forever grateful. Together, “WE ALL” can uplift our extended family ensuring noone ever has to go without. God Bless!