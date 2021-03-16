We all listen to each other everyday and many times respect and follow the "opinions" of others. At a time such as this, we need FACTS.
Now is the time to get the facts as published from the authority that saves lives, protects people from health, safety,, and security threats. That agency is Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia. That agency is the nation's health protection agency. Access their website and/or any other means you use for your communication and information. In the browser, just type in CDC COVID-19. Multiple topic areas will appear.
Read and Rely on FACTS and not "opinions". Embrace this FACTUAL information and then make YOUR INFORMED AND FACTUAL DECISION about this pandemic and vaccines — to take or not take — and the best practices for individual protection and to slow the transmission of this virus.
I acknowledge YOUR personal and individual rights. Yet, we are a community surrounded by someone! Let someone know if you need help accessing a registration site, need transportation to the site or whatever the concern may be. We are all in this together. We need to help each other.
Thanks- A health care provider
Arlie W. Hampton
Lawton