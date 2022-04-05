LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Does City have an 'out' clause? Apr 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Does City have an ‘out’ clause?This is in reference to the article in Thursday’s paper, dated 3-31-2022, about the problems encountered during the implementation of Tyler Technologies’ Munis Utility Billing CSS.Let’s hope that company’s tech support division is as good as their salesperson. And is there an ‘out-clause’ in the contract the City signed?Judy McConnellLawton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists