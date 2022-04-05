Does City have an ‘out’ clause?

This is in reference to the article in Thursday’s paper, dated 3-31-2022, about the problems encountered during the implementation of Tyler Technologies’ Munis Utility Billing CSS.

Let’s hope that company’s tech support division is as good as their salesperson. And is there an ‘out-clause’ in the contract the City signed?

Judy McConnell

Lawton

