Dear Editor,
Our city has placed a strong focus on changing the way mental health care is perceived and approached. I hear the hard conversations being had, and I see the hard work being done to effectively address these situations and assist those in need. We still have a long way to go, but it gives me hope for a more supportive, compassionate, and proactive culture here in Lawton.
I see and hear proof of progress, and then I open The Lawton Constitution and read articles that focus on some of our most vulnerable community members during their moments of crisis. Rather than receiving medical treatment, they were arrested. Their names, pictures, and records printed on paper and distributed to neighborhoods and businesses throughout the town. And just in case those papers are trashed and people start to forget, it is also shared on the internet, where it will stay forever. These articles perpetuate destructive social stigma. It is cruel and harmful to individuals who already have too many hindrances and disadvantages in life.
In support of the collective effort to change the way we attend to these matters, I would love to see less police reports copied and pasted onto these pages. Why waste the valuable space in your paper and the creative talent of your staff? I love having a local newspaper and appreciate the work that goes into keeping the public informed, entertained, and subscribed to your publication. I believe this paper can accomplish all three without publicly shaming the citizens it serves. It may be standard practice in news media, but we can do better than standard.
What is seen and heard through local news reporting affects lives and influences our thoughts and our conversations. It is not simply a report of what is happening where and to whom. It is a tool that shapes the culture of our city. Is it shaping it in a way that is helpful or harmful to our communities and the efforts being made towards progress? That question should be asked with each article printed.
Respectfully,
Brittany Perdieu
Lawton