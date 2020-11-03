Councilman solved problem
If Councilman Fortenbaugh harassed anyone, I am sure it was the mayor and was done so for good reason. For example, I called the mayor’s office 3 times complaining about having to wear a mask (I wear one all the time in public) when employees at a place of business that serves food neither wore a mask nor plastic gloves. NOTHING came of that complaint. I called my Ward 6 Councilman (Fortenbaugh) one time, and the next day the employees at that business were wearing masks and gloves. My councilman did his job, when the other elected official (mayor) didn’t. So, thank you, Mr. Fortenbaugh, for getting the job done when one of your constituents complained.
By the way, does Mr. Fortenbaugh need a defense attorney? I’m quite sure the mayor has immediate access to several of those, also. ...
Sue Colis
Lawton