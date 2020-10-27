Dear Editor,
Due to Covid-19 mitigation efforts by our city council, many Lawtonians have seen their incomes reduced or completely erased, lost their homes and businesses, and generally forced into poverty. As our mayor has said, no sacrifice is too great if it means saving even one life from this disease.
Among these mitigation efforts are increased city fees and reductions in services due to the corresponding loss of city revenues as the people and businesses of our city have suffered reduced incomes. It seems that our city's elected officials think that those who are suffering from current circumstances can suffer more from their city government as increases in fees and taxes appear to be something the city favors to make up for its revenue losses.
There is one way, which may make the city government seem more sympathetic to it citizens. Our elected officials can forego their city salaries for the duration of the state of emergency. All of them have other sources of income, which they lived on before becoming mayor and council members and will return to has their only sources of income upon leaving office. So, why not return to their previous sources of income now to demonstrate that they are sympathetic to and in solidarity with those whose lives they have negatively impacted with their Covid-19 ordinances?
It would not be an actual sacrifice for them as they will give up nothing that they had before becoming city officials. However, it might make the citizens of our town look more favorably upon them.
Bruce E. McDanel
Lawton