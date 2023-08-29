Lake Lawtonka — In the 14 years I have lived on the North side of the lake I have seen a real decline in the care and upkeep of the Lake and its facilities. On both sides of the Lake conditions have become such I believe that it has had an impact on the overall use of the Lake.
This has been a year so far with the lowest number of campers I have ever seen at the park. The docks are in really bad condition due to no maintenance over the years. Boats are damaged by no rubber on the rails and wood that needs to be replaced. Neither side of the lake has stores where you can purchase gas as well as various items boaters and campers need. It has been like this all summer. The Lawton Council has been seeking advice from other sources and has not made any decisions on this problem.
The store at Robinsons landing has been allowed to fall into total disarray. This store could have been saved not only for campers but for the community which I live. A major problem is not having the ability to buy gas near the docks this has made many boaters leave the lake early to get fuel somewhere else usually ending in the boater going home.
As we read The Lawton Constitution newspaper, it becomes clear that the Council's overall concern is Elmer Thomas. There has been many additions and upgrades to this park with little or no thought of the of upkeeping the other parks they are responsible for. We pay taxes too!
The members of the council have to look further then Lawton city limits. Building a multi-million-dollar sports complex at Lake Elmer Thomas and neglecting the other parks is unacceptable. Hiring companys to make the decisions the Council should make cost a lot of money and has produced no results. It definitely is time for the city planners to remember to be fair to all of Lawton’s constituents and the visitors.