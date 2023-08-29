Lake Lawtonka — In the 14 years I have lived on the North side of the lake I have seen a real decline in the care and upkeep of the Lake and its facilities. On both sides of the Lake conditions have become such I believe that it has had an impact on the overall use of the Lake.

This has been a year so far with the lowest number of campers I have ever seen at the park. The docks are in really bad condition due to no maintenance over the years. Boats are damaged by no rubber on the rails and wood that needs to be replaced. Neither side of the lake has stores where you can purchase gas as well as various items boaters and campers need. It has been like this all summer. The Lawton Council has been seeking advice from other sources and has not made any decisions on this problem.