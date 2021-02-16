To make Lawton a 5 star city, the unsightly trash that litters the neighborhoods, parks and roadways needs to also be addressed in addition to the other recipients of the new hotel/motel tax. A portion of the new funds should be earmarked for an anti litter program that includes communication, education, community involvement and enforcement of laws already in effect.
When I walk or drive around the city I am amazed at the amount of trash present. Whether it is thrown out or blown from trash cans and open top trash trucks it looks awful and is an embarrassment to the city. I notice Texas has reinstituted it's "Don't mess with Texas" campaign but I see nothing from Oklahoma any longer. Perhaps Lawton can begin a program and set an example for the state.
Paul Looper
Lawton