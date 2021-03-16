Lawton survived a pretty rough winter with the ice storm and recent arctic blast. But with the help of the city and local businesses things were cleaned up, repaired and returning to normal.
There is one issue I wish we could tackle as a community and improve the look of the city. That is the unsightly litter and trash that is present in neighborhoods, parks, along the roads and highways and in the ditches and parking areas around Lawton. I would like to challenge the citizens of Lawton to pick up trash that is around their living areas and neighborhoods. Secure trash in their trash cans and vehicles in bags so it won't blow out. Businesses should help keep areas picked up and mowing crews need to pick up trash before mowing. Possibly community and church groups and school clubs could organize large clean up campaigns along highways and in other areas.
I would also like to see the city involved in communication and encouragement of a program that would send the message of beautifying Lawton and setting an example for other cities and for the state of Oklahoma.
Paul Looper
Lawton