Cattle farmers are committed to the environment for the future
With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind. As a farmer, I am proud that I provide both high-quality beef for consumers today, and maintain the land to provide a better future for generations to come.
Our diversified family farm is committed to taking care of natural assets and improving soil health. We measure biological activity in the soil and utilize technology to determine timing of fertilization, which reduces runoff and benefits the environment. Our no-till system significantly increases organic matter content, resulting in more efficient forage growth and positively impacting environmental conditions. Improved genetics have also increased cattle efficiency, producing more beef with fewer resources. I can confidently say that the next generation of farmers in our family will find more productive and healthier land to continue growing food for people in the future.
This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.
I’m committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.
Jimmy Wayne Kinder
Kinder Farms
Walters, OK