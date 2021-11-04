The American Rescue Plan funds (State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, SLFRP) will soon be awarded by Comanche County and City of Lawton officials. This must be done with the utmost transparency and fairness. There is a misconception that these funds are primarily intended for governmental entities and projects. One of the primary “Funding Objectives” listed by the United States Department of the Treasury is to “Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses.” These funds are therefore available to many citizens, and should be available for deserving households and businesses as well as relevant county and city projects. Simply because the ARP funds are awarded at the discretion of government officials does not mean private businesses, nonprofits and individuals should be at a disadvantage when the final checks are printed.
Premium pay for essential workers is another authorized expenditure, but essential workers do not all work for the County Commissioners or City Council. Private businesses have essential workers as well, and they should have equal and meaningful opportunities to request premium pay. The Department of the Treasury lists the following as key sectors for premium pay:
1) healthcare
2) grocery and food services
3) education
4) childcare
5) sanitation
6) transit
No one has endured more of a heightened health risk during the pandemic than those in the healthcare sector. They are the ultimate essential workers. Every one of them should be considered for premium pay, but I suspect most would decline personal financial rewards in favor of expenditures that will make us better prepared for the next pandemic.
Premium pay for essential workers, public or private, has merit in many cases, but I would caution our elected officials against emphasizing premium pay over expenditures which would support our public health response and address the negative economic impacts on our city and county. Transparency and fairness will ensure the credibility of this decision making process. Contact your county commissioners, mayor and City Council members BEFORE this process is concluded for the exact figures on these expenditures. Beware of the argument that this is all free money and doesn’t cost us anything.