LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bus riders seem to be left out of decision Sep 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bus riders seem to be left out of decisionI do not ride the LATS buses, BUT, if I did I would be very disappointed with the decision that was made by the council on the location for the mass transfer center.I assumed the bus system was for the convenience of the riders, but that doesn’t seem to be true.I can’t imagine the intended destination of most riders would be the lumber yard or the new safety building, which seems to be some of the nearest facilities.And, then on Wednesday’s (8/23) paper we hear mention of two trolley cars!!A possible example situation would to build a barn miles away from the house, and then having to buy a vehicle to get back and forth to the barn.It would seem there would be more concern and respect for the ones who actually need and use the LATS system, —( the citizens who voted them in).Sincerely,Clarice PhillipsLawton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists