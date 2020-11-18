Another Geronimo story
Dear Editor,
Gen. Baxter has been writing about interesting myths of the southwest. I am thoroughly enjoying his stories. Recently, he made reference to Geronimo and airborne solders (paratroopers) shouting his name. This may refer to the story of two young troopers from around 1940. One soldier was teasing his buddy about being scared of jumping. The night before they had viewed the movie, “The Story of a Great Enemy,” (1939) about the Army’s pursuit of Geronimo. The challenged soldier said he would prove he was OK by shouting “Geronimo” when he jumped and proceeded to do so. Also, reference the movie “Daughter of Dawn” made with a cast of Kiowa and Comanche, (1920) in which two men must prove who is telling the truth by leaping off Medicine Bluff. I have no idea when parachute troops no longer shouted “Geronimo” but they no longer did it when I went to jump school, then to an airborne unit, in 1962.
Sincerely,
J.P. Bailey
Lawton