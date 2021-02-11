Dear Senator Lankford,
I will not respond to every issue in your eleven page letter concerning voter fraud, but I will respond to the basic issue; voter fraud in the 2020 election
Yes, there are always a few who commit voter fraud and they should be prosecuted. But, our U.S. Attorney General reported no evidence of sufficient amount of fraud to change any state result. The director of the U.S. Security Agency with the responsibility to assure a fair election said the 2020 election was the most secure election in our country's history. He was fired as a result.
Recount after recount in swing states produced no significant change in votes. Over fifty federal court challenges to the election were thrown out of court for lack of evidence.
By not stating publicly that the election was won by President Biden, you support the lie that the election was stolen.
The result of the big lie, the election was stolen, is what we all saw and heard on January 6th. The president instructing the mob of Proud Boys, QAnon supporters and white supremacists to march on the Capitol building; the biggest threat to democracy in the history of our nation. Anyone who believed they were going to demonstrate peaceably had to be mentally impaired.
To continue the charade of a possible stolen election promotes more violence and potential harm to state governments and our democracy.
Call it what it was, a violent insurrection in an attempt to keep Donald Trump in office in spite of his losing the election. TREASON!
Terry Spradley,
Duncan